Police: Officer catches man in the act of stabbing victim during attack in Carlisle

Floyd Lee Robinson, 47, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the incident, which occurred on the first block of B Street, police say.
Credit: Carlisle Police
Floyd Robinson

CARLISLE, Pa. — A Carlisle man is facing aggravated assault charges after he was caught in the act of attacking someone by a Carlisle Police officer Tuesday night, authorities say.

Floyd Lee Robinson, 47, is accused of stabbing the victim during the attack, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. on the first block of B Street, according to police.

The police officer stopped the attack and took Robinson into custody, police say. 

The victim was transported by EMS to a nearby hospital, where they are in stable condition, according to police.

Robinson is charged with two counts of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault. He was taken to Cumberland County Prison for processing and arraignment.

