Police: Lancaster woman stabbed man several times during altercation

Kristyle Tollefson, 18, is charged with aggravated assault and simple assault in the Dec. 10 incident, according to Manor Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has been charged after police say she stabbed a man several times during an altercation last month in Manor Township.

Kristyle Tollefson, 18, of Lancaster, is charged with one count of aggravated assault and one count of simple assault in the incident, which occurred on Dec. 10 at a residence in the Spring Manor apartment complex on the 700 block of Millersville Road, according to Manor Township Police.

Police say officers dispatched to the home determined that Tollefson had stabbed the man as he was packing up his belongings to move out.

Tollefson initially denied stabbing the victim after police observed blood throughout the residence, but later admitted that she had stabbed him, police say.