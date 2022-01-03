Man charged in Cumberland County stabbing that left a woman with wounds on her neck and arm

The 40-year-old man is facing charges connected to a criminal attempted homicide on Dec. 17.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — West Shore Regional Police charged a Harrisburg man with stabbing a woman after they say he attacked her mid-December.

Officials say on Dec. 17, police arrested 40-year-old Jonah Williamson after they responded to reports of a stabbing at the Rodeway Inn in Wormlysburg Cumberland County.

Police say they arrived at the scene, finding a woman who had been stabbed in her neck and arm.

The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.

While investigating, police say they discovered that Williamson was responsible for the stabbing and arrested him shortly after.