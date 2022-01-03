Man charged in Cumberland County stabbing that left a woman with wounds on her neck and arm

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — West Shore Regional Police charged a Harrisburg man with stabbing a woman after they say he attacked her mid-December.
Officials say on Dec. 17, police arrested 40-year-old Jonah Williamson after they responded to reports of a stabbing at the Rodeway Inn in Wormlysburg Cumberland County.
Police say they arrived at the scene, finding a woman who had been stabbed in her neck and arm.
The woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to make a full recovery.
While investigating, police say they discovered that Williamson was responsible for the stabbing and arrested him shortly after.
Williamson is facing charges for criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and flight to avoid apprehension.