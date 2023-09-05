Waynesboro mother accused of interfering with custody appears in court

A Waynesboro mother will appear in court for her preliminary hearing after police say she disappeared with her two daughters three years ago.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A Waynesboro mother will appear in court for the second time after police say she disappeared with her two daughters three years ago.

Lashada Lee, 46, is charged with interference with the custody of children. The initial preliminary hearing was pushed back two weeks after Lee asked the judge for time to seek counsel.

Police say that in March 2020, John Rex, the father of the two young girls, was granted an Emergency Modification Custody Order, which gave Rex primary custody of 7-year-old Hanna Lee and 5-year-old Skye Rex. Rex told police that after he notified Lee of the change in custody, Lee terminated communication and did not return his calls.

The Waynesboro Police Department for issued a warrant for Lee, charging her with two felony counts of interference with the custody of children. The warrant was also entered into the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

After a three-year search for Lee and the two girls, police said on April 19, 2023, Lee turned herself in and surrendered the girls to the Waynesboro Police Department. Lee was arraigned and released on $25,000 bail.

According to police, Hanna and Skye were safe and healthy and in the protective custody of Franklin County Children and Youth Services.

FOX43 asked Lee during the initial preliminary hearing where she kept the girls for three years and if they attended school during their disappearance. Lee said she was keeping the girls safe and they attended school virtually.

Today's hearing will take place at the Franklin County Central Court at 9:30 a.m.