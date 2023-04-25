Lashada Lee appears in court for preliminary hearing

After turning herself into Waynesboro Police last week, Lashada Lee will appear in Franklin County Court for a preliminary hearing.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — After turning herself in to Waynesboro Police last week, Lashada Lee will appear in Franklin County Court for a preliminary hearing.

Lee disappeared with her daughters back in March of 2020 after police say immediate custody was granted to the father of her two girls. She is currently facing two counts of interference with custody of children.

Court records show Lee was charged in June of 2020 for custodial interference.

As of last week, the girls' father, John Rex, was making his way back to central Pennsylvania to be reunited with his daughters, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Lee's hearing will start at 8:30 a.m. at the Franklin County Courthouse.