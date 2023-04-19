Waynesboro sisters missing for three years found safe, mother arrested, father speaks out

On April 19, the girls' mother, Lashada Lee, was taken into custody, according to Waynesboro police. She is held pending arraignment.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — The search for Hanna Joy Lee, 7, and Skye Deborah Rex, 5, has officially ended with both girls found safe.

Court records show Lashada Lee was charged in June of 2020 for custodial interference.

The sisters are both safe and in the custody of Children and Youth pending a hearing, Waynesboro Police Department announced.

Their father, John Rex, who currently lives in Florida released the following statement via the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children:

I'm so grateful for everyone's support in helping us get to this day. Time froze three years ago when my beautiful girls were suddenly taken from my life. I'm overjoyed and now focusing on getting the girls back home with me. I ask for privacy at this time as we navigate the coming days. Thank you.

Hanna and Skye were reported missing on March 17, 2020.

It is unclear at this time where the sisters were located.