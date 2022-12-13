Four arrested in Lancaster County drug bust, 899 packets of Fentanyl recovered

Police allegedly recovered 899 packets of Fentanyl, 33.8 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 46.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an illegal handgun.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Four people, including three Lancaster residents, were charged in a traffic stop drug bust on Dec. 12.

According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, Gustavo Alers-Machado, Olga Nazario-Morales, Robert Sanchez-Garcia, all from Lancaster, and Jonathan Figueroa, from Massachusetts, were charged following a traffic stop on Monday night.

Police allegedly recovered 899 packets of Fentanyl, 33.8 grams of crack and powder cocaine, 46.4 grams of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an illegal handgun from the car all four suspects were in.

The suspects are facing the following charges:

Gustavo Alers-Machado (pictured below): Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, marijuana, buprenorphine sublingual films, and clonazepam, firearms not to be carried without a license and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Jonathan Figueroa: Possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, cocaine, crack cocaine, possession of a small amount of marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Roberto Sanchez-Garcia: Tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving without a license.