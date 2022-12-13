x
Police seeking to identify attempted bank robber in Lancaster, Columbia counties

The suspect attempted to use a fake New Jersey ID bearing the name Steven Jay Harris to cash a check. The ID also had an altered address and photograph.
LANCASTER, Pa. — East Hempfield Township Police are investigating an attempted bank robbery at the Fulton Bank located on Columbia Avenue in Lancaster.

According to police, at 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, a man entered the bank and attempted to cash a check.

The suspect tried to use a fake New Jersey ID with an altered address and photograph bearing the name Steven Jay Harris, officials said.

He fled the bank before police arrived, allegedly leaving the identification behind.

Police became aware that the same suspect had reportedly attempted to cash a check at a Fulton Bank in Bloomsburg, Columbia County.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the East Hempfield Township Police Department at (717) 898-3103 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or online.

