Teen suspect in May 19 West York shooting incident wanted

Police say 16-year-old James Abney is armed and dangerous.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West York Police issued an arrest warrant for a teen boy they say was involved in a May 19 shooting incident.

James D. Abney III, age 16, is being charged as an adult for a drug-related shooting in May on West Princess Street, police say.

According to police, on the day of the shooting at around 5:30 p.m., two suspects shot at a man they had arranged to meet with and struck his vehicle multiple times.

