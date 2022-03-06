Teen suspect in May 19 West York shooting incident wanted

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West York Police issued an arrest warrant for a teen boy they say was involved in a May 19 shooting incident.
James D. Abney III, age 16, is being charged as an adult for a drug-related shooting in May on West Princess Street, police say.
According to police, on the day of the shooting at around 5:30 p.m., two suspects shot at a man they had arranged to meet with and struck his vehicle multiple times.
Police say Abney is armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the police.