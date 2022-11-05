Man injured in Tuesday night shooting in Gettysburg; police investigating

The victim sustained a gunshot wound to the hip after arguing with a suspect in the area of Racehorse Alley and York Street, according to Gettysburg Police.

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Tuesday night in Gettysburg.

The incident occurred shortly before midnight in the area of Racehorse Alley and the first block of York Street, according to Gettysburg Police.

Officers responding to a shots-fired call found a victim suffering from a small-caliber gunshot wound to his hip area, police say. Officers rendered first aid until EMS personnel arrived. The victim was taken to Gettysburg Hospital for further treatment, according to police.

The victim told police he was approached by a suspect in the alley. After an argument, the suspect pulled out a handgun and fired three shots at the victim, striking him at least once.

The suspect is described as a black male in his late 20s or early 30s, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, with a thin build, droopy eyes, and short-shaved hair. He was wearing dark jeans and a hooded sweatshirt, according to police.

Officers searched the surrounding area, but were unable to locate the suspect, police say.