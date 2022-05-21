West York shooting under investigation

Police say the victim was targeted and ask for anyone with information to contact them.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — West York police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday evening and are asking the public for help to find the suspects.

Police say at least two suspects were involved in a shooting in the area of Overbrook Avenue and West Princess Street on May 19.

On Thursday, around 5:30 p.m., two suspects shot at a man they had arranged to meet with and struck his vehicle multiple times, according to police.

After the shooting, the suspects are believed to have fled south on Overbrook Avenue, in the area of West Poplar Street, and then west on West Princess Street.

Police describe the suspects as two mid-to-late teen boys, one Black and the other white or light-skinned, both wearing hoodies.