Man found shot in vehicle in York dies at the hospital

Officers found the victim after they were called to the scene for a reported vehicle crash.

YORK, Pa. — Police say a 24-year-old man died at the hospital following a shooting in York on Friday afternoon.

The victim was found inside a vehicle by officers who had been dispatched for a reported vehicle crash on the 800 block of South Pine Street around 12:45 p.m.

Officers said the victim had multiple gunshot wounds.

He was taken to the hospital but died from his injuries shortly after arriving, police said.

York City Police are actively investigating this shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the York City Police Department in any of the following ways: