Police warn of false Facebook post circulating Chambersburg Facebook groups

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department (CPD) was made aware of a fake post circulating the Facebook Community Group, Chambersburg/Franklin County Pa and Close Surrounding Area Only Yardsale.

The fake post claims that the CPD homicide unit is seeking assistance from the public in identifying two individuals for a 2022 homicide. Crime stoppers was listed in the post as a link to click on to provide tips.

The post reads as follows:

Spread the NEWS: The Chambersburg Police Homicide Unit is seeking assistance from the public in identifying the individuals depicted in these photographs. Information related to the identity of the pictured individuals will assist in the investigation of a 2022 homicide.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Tips may be submitted electronically at www.CrimeStoppersMN.org. All Tips are anonymous and persons providing information leading to an arrest and conviction may be eligible for a financial reward.

However, the CPD is currently not investigating any homicides, nor are there rewards available for open CPD investigations.

Individuals with any information pertaining to any CPD investigation should submit their information by contacting the Chambersburg Police Department directly by calling 717-264-4131 or leaving a tip on Crimewatch.