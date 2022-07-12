Chambersburg shooting leaves one dog dead, no people injured: police

The shooting occurred from a passing vehicle and was directed towards an occupied residence.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A shooting happened at 357 Lincoln Way West in Chambersburg early Tuesday afternoon.

Police learned that a blue 2006 Infinity SUV drove past the residence and fired multiple rounds, striking two vehicles and a house.

Chambersburg police reported that no one was hit by the gunfire, however, a dog was struck and was found dead.

At the time, the home being fired upon was occupied by one person, who was uninjured.

This is an isolated incident between the parties involved, according to police.

Police are searching for a person of interest shown in a blue car. This person is not a suspect at the time.