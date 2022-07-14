Two persons of interest in Chambersburg shooting identified; police seek help in locating them

Police believe Kaywan Johnson and Hailey Torres may have information relating to the incident, which occurred Tuesday. A dog was killed by gunfire, police say.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — Chambersburg Police have identified two persons of interest in a shooting that killed a dog in the borough Tuesday afternoon.

Police said Thursday they are seeking help in locating Kaywan Dean Johnson and Hailey Ann Mia Torres, whom police believe may have information regarding the case.

Torres may be driving a gray 2018 Kia Forte with Pa. registration LLR-2358, according to police.

Torres and Johnson are not necessarily suspects, police say, but may have information regarding the case.

On Tuesday at 12:15 p.m., police responded to the 300 block of Lincoln Way West for a reported shooting. Investigators learned a blue 2006 Infinity SUV drove past a home in the area and fired several rounds, striking two vehicles and a house.

No one was injured, but a dog was struck by the gunfire and died, police say.

There was one person in the home at the time, but that person escaped injury, according to police.

The Infinity involved in the shooting was recovered by investigators, according to police.

Investigators believe the shooting was an isolated incident between the parties involved.