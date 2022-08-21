Swatara Township Walmart shooting suspect in custody

Police apprehended the suspect in the shooting incident at the Walmart located at 6535 Grayson Road around 6:47 p.m.

SWATARA, Pa. — Update, 6:53 p.m.: Police apprehended the suspect at approximately 6:47 p.m. and took them into custody without incident.

The Harrisburg Bureau of Police assisted with the arrest.

Walmart is currently safe, but the investigation continues and the store will not reopen until tomorrow at 6 a.m.

Previously: The Swatara Township Police is investigating a shooting incident that occurred at Walmart.

Police responded to the Walmart located at 6535 Grayson Road around 5:17 p.m.

The shooting is not active and officials determined it to be an isolated incident between two individuals.

The suspect fled from the scene, leaving one person with a minor injury.

Police say the victim is cooperating with the investigation.

The store is currently closed to the public while police investigate.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Swatara Township Police Department at 717-564-2550.