Man injured after shooting in Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man was injured Monday night in a shooting on the 2100 block of Penn Street in Harrisburg.

Around 11 p.m., Harrisburg Police responded to the area for a report of shots fired with a person struck. When officers arrived on scene, they found a man suffering from gunshot wound(s).

The man was transported to a local hospital for emergency medial care, and was last known to be in stable condition, police say.

Based on preliminary investigation, police believe that the man was the intended target.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.