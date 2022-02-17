Steelton man in custody following shooting in Dauphin County

Police have arrested Richard Blazevic III, 34, on multiple charges, including attempted homicide and recklessly endangering another person.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police have arrested and charged Richard Blazevic III, 34, with criminal homicide, conspiracy to commit homicide, and recklessly endangering another person, among other charges, following a shooting in Dauphin County on Wednesday night.

On Feb. 16, police were dispatched to the 3500 block of Paxton Street in Swatara Township at 7:09 p.m. for a report of a shooting, officials state.

Once on scene, officers were unable to locate the individuals involved, but found multiple spent casings.

After an immediate investigation, officers were able to identify those involved in the shooting incident and an arrest warrant was issued for Blazevic III.

Shortly after, officials say Blazevic III was taken into custody and transported to the Dauphin County Judicial Center, where he currently awaits arraignment.

According to police, the investigation determined the shooting was targeted and the public is not in danger.