On Jan. 16, police responded to the 2300 block of Derry Street, where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He died on scene.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — One man is dead following a shooting in Harrisburg on Sunday night, according to police.

Authorities responded to the 2300 block of Derry Street in Harrisburg around 8 p.m. on Jan. 16 for reports of shots fired and one person struck, officials state.

Once on the scene, officers discovered one man suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

Officials say the man was pronounced dead at the scene.