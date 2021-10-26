Jamie Bey, 27, died of injuries sustained in the shooting, which occurred at about 9:40 p.m. Monday on the 1300 block of Susquehanna Street, police say.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police are investigating a deadly shooting in Harrisburg which occurred on Oct. 25.

According to police, officers responding to a shots-fired call with a person down at about 9:40 p.m. on the 1300 block of Susquehanna Street discovered 27-year-old Jamie Bey, who was lying on the ground suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Bey was transported to a local hospital, where she succumbed to her injuries, police say.

The incident is under investigation. Harrisburg Police do not believe there is an immediate danger to the public related to the incident.