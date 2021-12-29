Police are investigating a homicide in Dauphin County that left one woman dead

One woman died with multiple gunshot wounds following a domestic incident in Harrisburg on Tuesday. Police say they detained a person of interest in the case.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Police say a woman died in a shooting after a domestic incident in Harrisburg late last night.

Police were dispatched to a residence on the 1800 block of Boas Street for a report of a domestic incident involving a firearm, authorities state.

Once they arrived, police discovered one woman dead inside the home. According to authorities, she appeared to have been suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

Police say responding officers detained a person of interest attempting to leave the home and took them to the Harrisburg Police Department for questioning.