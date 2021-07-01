Bank robbery suspect arrested in Lower Paxton Township

Police said the suspect handed the bank teller a note saying the bank was being robbed.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A Harrisburg man was arrested on Tuesday and is facing charges in connection to a bank robbery in Lower Paxton Township, police said.

On Jan. 5, around noon, police were dispatched to M&T Bank on the 4900 block of Jonestown Road for a reported robbery.

Police said the suspect handed the bank teller a note saying the bank was being robbed. The suspect then fled the scene with the money.

About an hour after police were given a description of the suspect and the suspect's vehicle, officers pulled over 57-year-old Shamont Sapp.

Sapp was taken into custody and is being charged with robbery and tampering with evidence.