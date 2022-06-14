State Police investigating stabbing that left one person injured near Lancaster County swimming hole

The incident occurred May 3 near the Susquehanna River in a nature area off Benton Hollow Road in East Drumore Township, police say.

DRUMORE, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an alleged stabbing that left one person injured near a Lancaster County swimming hole along the Susquehanna River last month.

The incident occurred on the afternoon of May 3 near Benton Hollow Road in East Drumore Township, according to police.

Police say the victim and two friends were returning to their vehicles after spending the afternoon at an area where you can jump into the Susquehanna River from the riverside cliffs.

As they approached a foot bridge about 500 feet from where their vehicle was parked, police say, they were approached by four suspects, two men and two women.

The suspects approached from the rear and attempted to forcibly remove the victim's backpack, police say. When the victim fought back, one of the suspects stabbed him in the shoulder with a knife, causing a serious injury.

Another suspect struck one of the victim's friends in the head with a rock, police say.

The suspects then got into a 2013-15 white Honda Pilot SUV, possibly with Maryland registration, and fled from the scene, according to police.

The victims described the suspects as the following:

Suspect 1 : Man, very short,, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 130 pounds, dark black hair, short skinny dread inch and half long. Wearing all black with pink crocs.

: Man, very short,, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 130 pounds, dark black hair, short skinny dread inch and half long. Wearing all black with pink crocs. Suspect 2 : Taller man, 6 feet tall, black wavy hair combed over, wearing all black with Jordan something red on his shirt.

: Taller man, 6 feet tall, black wavy hair combed over, wearing all black with Jordan something red on his shirt. Suspect 3 : Woman, black hair, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, skinny, with tattoos wearing jeans and a black hoodie.

: Woman, black hair, 5 feet, 3 inches tall, skinny, with tattoos wearing jeans and a black hoodie. Suspect 4: Woman, blonde hair, 5 feet, 2 inches tall, thick build, wearing yoga pants and a white shirt, wearing heavy, dark make-up.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the PSP Lancaster Station at (717)299-7650 or anonymously contact the Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers Toll Free at 1-800-4PA-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online.