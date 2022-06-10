Police: Man stabbed at Lancaster County hotel

RONKS, Pa. — Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another victim in the neck with a screwdriver at a Lancaster County hotel Wednesday morning.
Terrence R. Henderson, 43, of Manheim, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary, and one count of terroristic threats, according to East Lampeter Township Police.
Henderson is accused of entering the 64-year-old victim's room at the Olde Amish Inn on Eastbrook Road at about 7:30 a.m. and assaulting him, police say. The victim told police he was stabbed several times in the neck with a screwdriver. Henderson, who was later identified as the suspect, allegedly threatened to kill the victim.
He fled from the scene before officers arrived, according to police.
Anyone with knowledge on the whereabouts of Henderson or has additional information regarding this investigation is asked to contact the East Lampeter Township Police Department at (717) 291-4676.