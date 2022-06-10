Police: Man stabbed at Lancaster County hotel

Terrence Henderson, 43, is accused of stabbing a 64-year-old victim in the neck multiple times with a screwdriver, East Lampeter Township Police say.

RONKS, Pa. — Police are searching for a man accused of stabbing another victim in the neck with a screwdriver at a Lancaster County hotel Wednesday morning.

Terrence R. Henderson, 43, of Manheim, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of burglary, and one count of terroristic threats, according to East Lampeter Township Police.

Henderson is accused of entering the 64-year-old victim's room at the Olde Amish Inn on Eastbrook Road at about 7:30 a.m. and assaulting him, police say. The victim told police he was stabbed several times in the neck with a screwdriver. Henderson, who was later identified as the suspect, allegedly threatened to kill the victim.

He fled from the scene before officers arrived, according to police.