Lancaster man accused of stabbing two people during Sunday altercation

Edward Thomas, 49, was in a relationship with one of the victims more than 20 years ago, according to Manheim Township Police.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A Lancaster man is facing charges after police say he stabbed two people during an alleged altercation Sunday in Manheim Township.

Edward W. Thomas, 49, is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, one count of criminal mischief and a count of scattering rubbish in connection to the incident, which police say occurred Sunday night on the 2500 block of Lititz Pike.

According to police, a female victim reported receiving a call from an unknown man, later identified as Thomas. The man called the female victim vulgar names, the woman reported.

Police say the woman's boyfriend got on the phone and began arguing with the caller, and the two agreed to meet on the 2500 block of Lititz Pike to "settle things," Manheim Township Police say.

The victims said they went to the arranged meeting, and an altercation broke out between the male victim and Thomas, according to police.

At that point, the victims reported, Thomas produced a knife and stabbed the male victim, who retaliated by picking up a 2x4 and swinging it at Thomas to fend him off, police say.

The victims then returned to their vehicle, where Thomas stabbed the man in the hand and leg.

It was at that point that the female victim recognized Thomas as a former boyfriend from more than 20 years ago, the woman told police.

The female victim approached Thomas in an attempt to stop his attack on her boyfriend, but Thomas allegedly slashed her in the arm with the knife before she succeeded in disarming him, according to police.

Thomas then fled from the scene, the victims reported. The victims contacted police, who were able to apprehend Thomas a short time later.

Both victims required medical attention for their injuries, according to police.

Thomas was arraigned before Magisterial District Judge Tony S. Russell, who set bail at $100,000.