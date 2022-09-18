York County police investigating two armed robberies

The incidents, which happened a week apart from each other, involved car-side robberies where the suspect brandished a pistol and demanded money.

YORK, Pa. — Spring Garden Township Police are investigating reports of two recent armed robberies.

The first robbery occurred on Thursday, Sept. 8 at 9:58 p.m. Officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 600 block of North State Street in the Windsor Park neighborhood.

The victim alleged that they had just parked their car on the street in front of their house when a male suspect appeared at the driver's door, brandishing a weapon, and demanded money.

The suspect was described as a man in his mid-twenties. He was approximately 5'9" tall with a thin build. At the time of the incident, the suspect was reportedly wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a black face covering and predominantly blue pajama pants with some yellow on them.

One week later, on Thursday, Sept. 15 at 10:11 p.m., officers responded to a reported armed robbery in the 1200 block of East Maple Street, in the Mt. Rose area.

The victim reported that they had just sat in the driver's seat of their car that was parked on the street when a man appeared at the driver's side door. The suspect had a pistol and demanded money.

He was described as a man, in his mid-twenties to mid-thirties, with a thin build. The suspect was wearing a black sweater, black sweatpants and black face covering, police say.

In both instances, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Police are advising residents to stay alert for suspicious activity in local neighborhoods.

The investigation into these incidents is ongoing. Anyone with information that may be beneficial to the investigation has been asked to contact Detective James Hott at 717-843-0851 or jhott@sgtpd.org.