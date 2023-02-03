Man arrested for shooting at occupied car in Cumberland County

Police identified Jeremiah Sellers as the suspected shooter. A search of his residence also turned up controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and firearms.

CARLISLE, Pa. — Carlisle Police officers announced the arrest of a man accused of shooting into a moving car on Jan. 26.

According to police, the shooting took place in the area of 75 West Louther Street in Carlisle around 5:38 p.m. Witness and victim accounts stated that someone had fired a shot at a car as it was traveling eastbound on West Louther Street.

Officers say they also found a spent shell casing on the ground near the address above and a round that had penetrated the rear door of the car, narrowly stopped by the rear panel of the driver's seat.

Using video evidence and statements from witnesses, police identified Jeremiah Sellers as the alleged shooter.

After additional investigation, the Carlisle Police and the Cumberland County Special Response Team say they executed multiple warrants in the 100 block of West Penn Street. Sellers was taken into custody and will be charged as an adult.

Officers say search warrants executed on his residence revealed controlled substances, drug paraphernalia and firearms.