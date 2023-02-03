Police arrest Maryland woman accused of robbing 3 Pennsylvania banks

State Police identified Tiffany Martin, of Maryland, as the suspect in three separate bank robberies in Pennsylvania, two of which occurred in Franklin County.

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) announced the arrest of a woman accused of robbing three separate Pennsylvania banks.

Troopers identified Tiffany Martin, 47, of Hagerstown, Maryland, as the suspect in robberies at a Community State Bank in St. Thomas Township, Franklin County; another Community State Bank in Peters Township, Franklin County; and an F&M Trust Bank in Dublin Township, Fulton County.

The robberies occurred over a five-month span from September 2022 to January 2023, with the last occurring in Fulton County on Jan. 20, according to State Police.

PSP say they were able to identify Martin by linking her to two separate vehicles that were used during the robberies.

On Feb. 2, members of the Washington County, Maryland, Sherriff's Office took Martin into custody and executed a search warrant at her residence. Officers found incriminating evidence inside the home, according to a press release.

Troopers say the evidence includes approximately $15,000 in U.S. currency found inside a bag allegedly used during one of the robberies.