Three suspects wanted for Lancaster shooting, considered armed and dangerous

On Jan. 18, charges were filed against three suspects considered to be armed and dangerous.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is searching for three suspects allegedly involved in a Jan. 7 shooting.

On Saturday, Jan. 7 around 1:30 p.m., officers reported to a shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

On Jan. 18, charges were filed against three suspects considered to be armed and dangerous.

Charles J. Freeman, 15, from the 900 block of Sterling Place, Lancaster Township: Freeman has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm as a minor, recklessly endangering another person and firearms discharged in the City of Lancaster.

Sackiwa W. Ntuli, 18, from the 500 block of Sterling Place, Lancaster Township: Ntuli has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, firearms not to be carried with a license, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms discharged in the City of Lancaster.

Jose M. Ramos, 16, from the 300 block of New Dorwart St., Lancaster City: Ramos has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm as a minor, recklessly endangering another person and firearms discharged in the City of Lancaster.

Both Ramos and Freeman have been charged as adults after consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.