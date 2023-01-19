Three suspects wanted for Lancaster shooting, considered armed and dangerous

LANCASTER, Pa. — The Lancaster Bureau of Police is searching for three suspects allegedly involved in a Jan. 7 shooting.
On Saturday, Jan. 7 around 1:30 p.m., officers reported to a shooting on the 100 block of Dauphin Street. The victim was taken to the hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
On Jan. 18, charges were filed against three suspects considered to be armed and dangerous.
Charles J. Freeman, 15, from the 900 block of Sterling Place, Lancaster Township: Freeman has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm as a minor, recklessly endangering another person and firearms discharged in the City of Lancaster.
Sackiwa W. Ntuli, 18, from the 500 block of Sterling Place, Lancaster Township: Ntuli has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, firearms not to be carried with a license, recklessly endangering another person, and firearms discharged in the City of Lancaster.
Jose M. Ramos, 16, from the 300 block of New Dorwart St., Lancaster City: Ramos has been charged with criminal attempted homicide, firearms not to be carried without a license, possession of a firearm as a minor, recklessly endangering another person and firearms discharged in the City of Lancaster.
Both Ramos and Freeman have been charged as adults after consulting with the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.
The suspects are considered armed and dangerous, however, the shooting itself was not a random act of violence.