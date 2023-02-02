Cumberland County jury convicts man on multiple child rape charges

An investigation revealed that Anthony Beckem Jr. had subjected three victims to ongoing sexual abuse and that his crimes spanned nearly a decade.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Cumberland County jury convicted a man on multiple charges surrounding the assaults of several minors.

According to the Cumberland County District Attorney's Office, Anthony Beckem Jr. was found guilty on Wednesday, Feb. 1.

He was convicted of rape by forcible compulsion, rape of a child, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child under 16, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, attempted involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, solicitation of involuntary sexual deviate intercourse, strangulation, incest of a minor, aggravated indecent assault, three counts of corruption of minors, four counts of indecent assault, three counts of endangering the welfare of a child, and simple assault.

The investigation into Beckem Jr. began after a tip to police alleged that he was sexually abusing multiple children.

Following that tip, an investigation revealed that Beckem Jr. had subjected three victims to ongoing sexual abuse and that his crimes spanned nearly a decade.