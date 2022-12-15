Police: Man wanted for shooting into occupied residence arrested in Puerto Rico

Fernando Carmona-Santiago, 36, was wanted on a charge of criminal conspiracy.

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A man who Chambersburg police were searching for was arrested in Puerto Rico on Thursday.

Police had been searching for Fernando Carmona-Santiago, 36, after he allegedly conspired with another individual to fire multiple gunshots into an occupied house.

Carmona-Santiago had been wanted since the end of October on one charge of criminal conspiracy-discharge of firearm into an occupied structure as a result of this incident.