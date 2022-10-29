Man wanted after shooting into occupied residence

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly discharged a firearm into a residence.
Fernando Carmona-Santiago, 36, is wanted on one charge of criminal conspiracy-discharge of firearm into an occupied structure as a result of this incident.
According to police, Carmona-Santiago conspired with another individual to shoot into a residence multiple times.
Police say four people were inside the residence when the shots were fired.
Anyone with information on Carmona-Santiago's location is asked to contact the Chambersburg Police Department at 717-264-4131 or leave a tip on CrimeWatch.