Man wanted after shooting into occupied residence

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — The Chambersburg Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly discharged a firearm into a residence.

Fernando Carmona-Santiago, 36, is wanted on one charge of criminal conspiracy-discharge of firearm into an occupied structure as a result of this incident.

According to police, Carmona-Santiago conspired with another individual to shoot into a residence multiple times.

Police say four people were inside the residence when the shots were fired.