Lebanon man accused of attempting to solicit sexual activity from minor

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania indicted Mason Morey, 26, for allegedly attempting to solicit sexual activity from a minor online.

Morey is accused of using the internet to attempt to entice a minor into sexual activity in Luzerne County between Nov. 28 and Dec. 8.

If found guilty, Morey will be sentenced at a later date. The maximum penalty under federal law for this offense is lifetime imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment and a fine.