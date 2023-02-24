Active shooter incident closes Industrial Highway in York

The shooter is still at large, according to York County officials.

YORK, Pa. — Police are at the scene of a shooting incident in York.

Emergency responders were dispatched at 11:05 a.m. for an active shooter situation in the 1900 block of Industrial Highway, according to Ted Czech with the York County Office of Emergency Management.

Springettsbury Township Police Chief Todd King said the shooting occurred near a furniture store. There were reportedly as many as 20 shots fired, though King said he could not confirm an exact number.

The suspect fled the scene and is still at large.

No one was injured.

Industrial Highway was closed until about 12:30 p.m., while Springettsbury Township police conducted an investigation. Residents and motorists were advised to avoid the area.