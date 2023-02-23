x
Rocks, dog bone, eggs thrown at multiple cars in York County

One victim had to go to the hospital due to glass in her eye and injuries to her face.
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Regional Police are investigating a series of objects thrown at cars in York County. 

According to police, during the past month, officers have received several calls and complaints regarding their cars getting egged and rocks thrown at them, causing serious damage. 

The most recent instance happened at 7:45 on Thursday, Feb. 23, and resulted in a windshield breaking from a large dog bone that was thrown. A passenger in the car had to go to the hospital due to glass in her eye and injuries to her face. 

In the same area, there have been items such as PVC fencing, chairs and other miscellaneous objects placed in the middle of the road to create dangerous road conditions for drivers. 

These occurrences have been happening in the area of Freysville Road and Milner Road in Windsor Township, typically in the evening hours. 

Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying who is responsible for these acts. Anyone with information has been asked to contact York County Regional Police or call 911. 

