Nathan Andrew Deiter, 22, of Duncannon, is accused of repeatedly raping a child who was younger than 13 at their grandparents' house.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police announced charges against a now-22-year-old who is accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a juvenile victim over a period of three years.

Nathan Andrew Deiter, of Duncannon, faces over 20 charges relating to rape and sexual assault of a child.

According to a criminal complaint, Deiter assaulted his victim during the summers of 2013-15 while their grandfather watched them at his house. The victim was 5-7 years old and Deiter was 12-15 at the time of the alleged rapes.

He would allegedly take his victim behind the couch and perform sexual acts to or in front of her, occasionally threatening her with a gun when she tried to resist. Some of these assaults caused injury to the victim, according to an affidavit of probable cause.