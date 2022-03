According to city officials, a 23-year-old man was shot around 7 p.m. on Wednesday. He died later at a local hospital.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A man is dead after a Wednesday evening shooting in Harrisburg.

According to Harrisburg officials, the 23-year-old man was shot near the corner of 17th and Zarker streets around 7 p.m.

Officials say the man later died at a local hospital.

Harrisburg Police believe this to be a targeted shooting and the public is not in danger.