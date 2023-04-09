Coroner: York County couple die in murder-suicide

According to the coroner's office, the woman died from multiple gunshots, while the man died from a self-inflicted gunshot to the head.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Two people are dead following a murder-suicide in York County on Saturday.

According to the county coroner's office, an 81-year-old woman and her 85-year-old husband died after the husband shot his wife and then himself.

On Saturday, officials were called to the 6600 block of Sunrise Avenue in Hellam Township, for reports of two deceased people.

At the scene, officers found the two victims, dead from their apparent injuries.

Police say the husband shot his wife inside their home before shooting himself outside.

