Police investigating shooting that left teen injured in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster City are investigating a shooting incident that left a teen injured early on Saturday.
On Saturday, just before 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the area of East Strawberry and Chester Streets.
Police say they found a 16-year-old victim.
The teen was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say there are no suspects at this time.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 717-735-3300 or via an anonymous tip on Crimewatch.