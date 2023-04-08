Police investigating shooting that left teen injured in Lancaster City

Police say there are no suspects at this time.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster City are investigating a shooting incident that left a teen injured early on Saturday.

On Saturday, just before 12:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to the scene of a shooting in the area of East Strawberry and Chester Streets.

Police say they found a 16-year-old victim.

The teen was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say there are no suspects at this time.