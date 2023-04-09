Early morning Easter shooting under investigating in Harrisburg

City officials confirmed the first 911 call came in around 3:20 a.m. on Easter morning.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Police are currently investigating a shooting that reportedly took place the morning of April 9, around 3:20 a.m.

The Director of Communications for the City of Harrisburg Matt Maisel confirmed that two adult males, ages 33 and 27, were shot in the area of 15th and Herr Streets.

Video surveillance shows the two men shoot each other, and officials confirmed that multiple witnesses were taken in for questioning.