Newville woman admits to making false statements regarding daughter's medical condition in federal court

Shelley Noreika, 48, still faces related state charges. Her false statements resulted in her 5-year-old daughter getting medical treatments she didn't need.

NEWVILLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman pleaded guilty to making false statements regarding her daughter's health care Wednesday in U.S. Middle District Court, U.S. Attorney John C. Gurganus said.

In a hearing before U.S. District Court Judge Sylvia H. Rambo, Shelley Noreika, 48, of Newville, admitted to making false statements about the health of her 5-year-old daughter to medical providers, Gurganus said in a press release.

The maximum penalty under federal law for the offense charged is five years of imprisonment, a term of supervised release following imprisonment, and a $250,000 fine.

Noreika told the girl to pretend she was having a seizure while Noreika videotaped her. She then emailed the video clip to her daughter's pediatric neurologist, along with false statements about her daughter's medical condition, Gurganus said.

On multiple other occasions, Noreika also falsely reported to medical providers that her daughter experienced seizures, when in fact no such seizures occurred, according to Gurganus.

Noreika never witnessed her daughter have an actual seizure on Feb. 4, 2020, or on any other date, he added.

Noreika misled medical providers concerning the health and condition of her daughter knowing they would rely on her false statements in their diagnosis and treatment decisions. Pursuant to the terms of a written plea agreement, the parties agreed the offense involved a loss amount exceeding $95,000 but less than $150,000, which includes costs borne by insurers and the government for the daughter’s unnecessary medical treatment and visits, Gurganus said.

Noreika no longer cares for the minor child, and she also faces related state charges which are pending, according to Gurganus.