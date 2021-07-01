Cumberland County woman charged with aggravated assault, strangulation

From 2017 to 2021, three victims have alleged that Noreika beat them, burned them, and in one case, made them pretend to be disabled.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Shelley Noreika, 47, of Newville, has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and strangulation after several children came forward claiming that were physically and emotionally abused by her.

