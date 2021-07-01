Cumberland County woman charged with aggravated assault, strangulation

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Shelley Noreika, 47, of Newville, has been charged with multiple counts of aggravated assault and strangulation after several children came forward claiming that were physically and emotionally abused by her.
From 2017 to 2021, three victims have alleged that Noreika beat them, burned them, and in one case, made them pretend to be disabled.
Noreika was transported for arraignment at which time she was given $25,000 secured bail. She was then processed and committed to Cumberland County Prison. She was also charged with simple assault and endangering the welfare of children.