Police: Cumberland County woman gave doctors false medical reports for child in her care, resulting in unnecessary medical procedures

Shelley Noreika, 47, of Newville, also collected more than $5,000 in donations to cover medical procedures the 6-year-old child did not need, police claim.

NEWVILLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman has been charged with aggravated assault and theft by deception on connection to her alleged actions concerning a six-year-old child in her care.

Shelley N. Noreika, of Newville, is accused of providing misleading and false information to medical providers and specialists involving the health and medical history of the child, which caused the girl to undergo unnecessary medical procedures, according to police.

Noreika's alleged offenses took place over a five-year period, beginning in 2016, police claim.

As a result, the victim underwent a procedure that surgically placed a feeding tube in her lower intestine, resulting in the child becoming ill, police say.

The child was also given various unnecessary forms of medication and medical devices to aid her in walking, police allege.

Noreika also allegedly posted donation requests on Facebook, Amazon Wish, and GoFundMe and collected donations of cash, gift cards, and other rewards from area church groups and businesses on the victim's behalf, according to police.

Those donations totaled $5,402.12, police claim.

Noreika was taken into custody on Monday and is currently in Cumberland County Prison awaiting arraignment, according to police.