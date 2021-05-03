Additional charges filed against Cumberland County woman accused of giving doctors false information about a child in her care

Shelley Noreika, 47, of Newville, is now charged with physically abusing the victim over a three-year period, State Police say. Her husband, David, is also charged.

NEWVILLE, Pa. — A Cumberland County woman accused of giving false information to doctors and specialists regarding a six-year-old child in her care is now facing additional charges for allegedly physically abusing the girl, according to State Police.

Shelley Noreika, 47, of Newville, is charged with felony counts of strangulation, endangering the welfare of children, and aggravated assault, and a misdemeanor count of simple assault, according to police.

Her husband, David Noreika, 48, is charged with a felony count of endangering the welfare of children, a misdemeanor count of simple assault, and a summary offense of harassment, police say.

The alleged physical abuse occurred between 2017 and 2020, according to police.

Both suspects allegedly used a plastic whiffle ball bat to strike the victim while disciplining her, according to police. David Noreika is accused of choking and striking the victim with a closed fist, causing the victim to suffer an injury.

On April 20, Shelley Noreika was charged with aggravated assault and theft by deception after police investigated allegations that she provided false and misleading medical information about the child to doctors, leading them to provide treatment the child did not need.

In one instance, the victim underwent a procedure that surgically placed a feeding tube in her lower intestine, resulting in the child becoming ill, police say.

The child was also given various unnecessary forms of medication and medical devices to aid her in walking, police allege.

She also allegedly posted donation requests on Facebook, Amazon Wish, and GoFundMe and collected donations of cash, gift cards, and other rewards from area church groups and businesses on the victim's behalf, according to police.