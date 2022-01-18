3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

A grand jury recommended the charges against the three Sharon Hill Police officers in the August 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility.

PHILADELPHIA — Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons in the direction of a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, injuring three people and killing an 8-year-old girl.

A grand jury recommended the charges against the three Sharon Hill Police officers, Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney, in the August 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility.