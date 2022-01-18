x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

3 officers charged in shooting death of 8-year-old girl

A grand jury recommended the charges against the three Sharon Hill Police officers in the August 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility.
Credit: AP
FILE - Protesters call for police accountability in the death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility who was shot outside a football game, at the Delaware County Courthouse in Media, Pa., Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons into a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, killing Bility and injuring three people. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

PHILADELPHIA — Three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons in the direction of a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, injuring three people and killing an 8-year-old girl. 

A grand jury recommended the charges against the three Sharon Hill Police officers, Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney, in the August 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility. 

Murder charges previously filed against two Black teenagers for firing gunshots that prompted the officers to shoot were also dropped Tuesday, according to a news release from the Delaware County District Attorney’s office.

Credit: AP
In this photo provided by the Delaware County District Attorney's Office on Tuesday, Jan. 18, 2022, Sharon Hill Police officers Brian Devaney, left, Sean Dolan, and Devon Smith are shown. The three police officers have been charged with manslaughter and reckless endangerment after firing their weapons into a crowd of people exiting a high school football game outside of Philadelphia, killing 8-year-old Fanta Bility and injuring three people. (Delaware County District Attorney's Office vis AP)

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

In Other News

How to avoid buying fake COVID-19 tests