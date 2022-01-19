Ephrata man facing aggravated assault charges following crash

Four passengers were left seriously injured following a crash in Ephrata. The driver, Matthew Hill, has been arrested and brought up on multiple charges.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have arrested Matthew Hill, 27, and charged him with four counts of aggravated assault by vehicle and reckless endangerment, following a crash with entrapment that left four passengers seriously injured, on the morning of Sept. 6, 2021.

On that date, Ephrata Police were dispatched to the area of Parkview Heights Road and Bethany Road at 11:30 a.m., in Ephrata for a report of a crash with entrapment.

Police discovered an SUV driven by Matthew Hill, of Ephrata, had sustained heavy damage from striking a tree and four of its passengers were seriously injured, authorities report.

Following an investigation conducted by Ephrata Police Department's Crash Reconstruction Team, data from the SUV's airbag control module showed that Hill had been traveling between 57 and 93 miles per hour five seconds before the crash, according to officials.

The portion of Parkview Heights Road that Hill was driving on has a 35 miles per hour speed limit zone.

Hill is also facing several other charges, including one count of exceeding the maximum speed limit by 58 miles per hour.