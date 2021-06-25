Second suspect arrested in Smyser Street homicide

Nicholas Strada, 17, has been arrested in connection to the shooting of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, a 41-year-old Indigenous non-binary person.

YORK, Pa. — A second suspect in the shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, a 41-year-old Indigenous non-binary person, has been apprehended, according to the York City Police Department.

Nicholas Strada, 17, has been charged with homicide, and had been wanted by the York City police since May. Until now, police were unable to locate him. He was taken into custody in Stewartstown by members of the U.S. Marshals fugitive task force, also according to police.

Whispering Wind Bear Spirit was shot on May 3 when Strada and his brother Ryan allegedly tried to retrieve a pound of marijuana from a home in the 300 block of Smyser Street in York.