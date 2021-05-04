x
York Police are investigating deadly shooting on Smyser St.

The victim, a 41-year-old non-binary person, was found suffering from a gunshot wound at 11:25 p.m. Monday on the 300 block of Smyser St., police say.
YORK, Pa. — York Police are investigating a homicide that occurred in the city Monday night.

Police say the victim was a 41-year-old non-binary person who was found suffering from a single gunshot wound on the 300 block of Smyser Street at about 11:25 p.m.

The victim was transported to a local hospital, where they succumbed to their injury, according to police.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact York Police at (717) 849-2204. Tipsters can also email Det. Baez at abaez@yorkcity.org.

