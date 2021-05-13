Suspect in deadly Smyser Street shooting in York captured, second suspect sought

Ryan Strada, 20, is charged in connection to the May 3 shooting death of 41-year-old Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, police say. Nicholas Strada, 17, remains at large.

YORK, Pa. — York City Police on Thursday announced the arrest of a suspect in a deadly May 3 shooting that claimed the life of a 41-year-old woman on the 300 block of Smyser Street.

Ryan Strada, 20, of York, was taken into custody this morning by York City Police and the U.S. Marshals service. He is charged with criminal homicide, robbery, and burglary in connection to the shooting death of Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, 41, during an attempted robbery.

Nicholas Strada, 17, also of York, is charged with the same offenses in connection to the incident and remains at large, police say.

A third suspect, 19-year-old Oscar Cook, was arrested earlier this week and charged with robbery, burglary, and conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary in connection to the case.

Police say Cook assisted in the orchestration of the robbery. He and his co-conspirators allegedly knew that a male resident of the Smyser Street home was in possession of a pound of marijuana taken from one of the other suspects. The suspects planned to get the marijuana back by robbing the resident, police say.

Bear Spirit was in the home at the time of the robbery and was shot in the torso while trying to force the suspects to leave, police say. She was transported to an area hospital, where she died during emergency surgery, police say.

Police did not indicate which suspect shot Bear Spirit in announcing the charges against the Stradas.