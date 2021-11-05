York man charged in connection to May 3 shooting that left woman dead

Oscar Cook, 19, allegedly assisted a plan to rob the residents of the home of marijuana, police say. Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, 41, was shot during the robbery.

YORK, Pa. — Police have charged a 19-year-old York man in connection to a May 3 shooting that killed a woman on the 300 block of Smyser Street.

Whispering Wind Bear Spirit, 41, who was also once known as Jennifer Jean Makos, died of a single gunshot wound sustained during an attempted robbery of the residence, police say. The incident occurred around 11:25 p.m. Bear Spirit was transported to a local hospital, where she died during emergency surgery at 1:15 a.m. on May 4, according to police.

Oscar Cook, of the 1500 block of Wayne Ave., is one of several suspects accused of participating in the robbery, according to police. He was charged Monday with burglary, robbery, and conspiracy to commit burglary and robbery in connection to the incident.

Police say Cook assisted in the orchestration of the robbery. He and his co-conspirators allegedly knew that a male resident of the Smyser Street home was in possession of a pound of marijuana taken from one of the other suspects. The suspects' plan was to get the marijuana back by robbing the resident, police say.

Police allege that Cook was known to the other residents of the home, because he and other acquaintances had purchased marijuana, THC wax, and psychedelic mushrooms there.

Cook and two other known suspects, whom police did not identify in the criminal complaint, were seen approaching the front door of the residence at about 11:18 p.m., police say. One of the other suspects was in possession of a firearm, according to police.

Cook and the other suspects then forced their way into the home. One of the suspects began physically assaulting the male resident while the second ordered everyone else to stay back while pointing the firearm at them, according to police.

Bear Spirit was shot once in the torso while attempting to defend the home and get the other suspects to leave, according to police.